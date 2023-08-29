COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - There’s an effort underway to combat childhood obesity, a major public health challenge that affects one of every five children.

A research team at the University of South Carolina is looking for parents to enroll their kids in the study.

Flyer by T R on Scribd

Think they won’t like it? They will be all geared up like a superhero. Many of your kids could find it fun, fascinating, and like a game. But it has a serious benefit.

Michal Smith is the project coordinator for the Arnold Childhood Obesity Initiative at the University of South Carolina’s Arnold School of Public Health. She joined WIS Midday to invite parents to enroll their children in the ongoing study.

The Wearables 4 Kids study is now enrolling. It’s for children ages nine to 12. They’ll go to USC’s Public Health Research Center. While there, your child will wear several consumer wearable devices along with other measures of heart rate and activity. Your child will participate in a variety of games and activities with USC research staff for about two hours.

Wearables 4 Kids study at USC (clear)

Scan the attached QR code for more information. Plus, there’s a free gift card for participants!

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.