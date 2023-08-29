TROPICS: Hurricane Idalia rapidly intensifying in the Gulf

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Hurricane Idalia is undergoing rapid intensification as it moves through the Gulf of Mexico.

As of this morning, Hurricane Idalia has picked up its northward pace as it moves towards the coast of Florida. The latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center has Idalia as a Category 2 Hurricane, with maximum sustained winds of 100 MPH.

The National Hurricane Center expects Idalia to strengthen into a Category 3 Hurricane by Monday morning.

Idalia will continue to strengthen all the way until making landfall. The latest advisory has Idalia making landfall at some point on Wednesday morning as a Category 3 Major Hurricane. This would mean maximum sustained winds of 125 MPH.

Idalia will continue to move through the southeastern United States, eventually arriving into the Palmetto State by Wednesday night. By Thursday afternoon, Idalia will exit the Carolinas and move into the Atlantic Ocean.

Here’s what this means for the Midlands:

Tropical showers arrive as early as Wednesday morning, with rounds of heavy rain throughout the day.

Strong gusts of wind are possible, with gusts up to 65 MPH occurring at times.

A brief tornado or two is possible, especially in our eastern counties. The main timeframe for this is starting Wednesday afternoon and it’ll end by Thursday morning.

Very heavy rain will cause localized flash-flooding. 2 to 6 inches of rain are possible across much of the Midlands, with locally higher amounts occurring in our eastern counties. Rainfall totals over 6 inches are possible along the coast.

Because of the expected impacts of Idalia, Tropical Storm Watches and Warnings have already been issued. The National Weather Service has also issued Flood Watches across the Midlands.

300 miles west of Bermuda, we’re continuing to watch Hurricane Franklin. As of the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Franklin is a Category 4 Major Hurricane, with maximum sustained winds of 125 MPH.

Due to it moving deeper into the Atlantic, Hurricane Franklin has started to weaken. The only risk along the Eastern Seaboard from Franklin will be rip currents through Thursday morning.

East of Franklin, Tropical Depression Eleven developed this morning. It currently has maximum sustained winds of 35 MPH. Thankfully, this storm will remain deep in the Atlantic, which means no impacts for the Eastern Seaboard. If it is able to strengthen, it will become Tropical Storm Jose. There’s also an area west of the African coast that has a 50% chance of development in the next 7 days!

The National Hurricane Center is also watching a cluster of thunderstorms that are beginning to move off of the western coast of Africa. In the next seven days, this disturbance has a 50% chance of development.

