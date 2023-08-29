Talkin’ Trash Tuesday: Community cleanup in the Woodfield neighborhood

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In today’s Talkin’ Trash Tuesday, a shoutout to Serve & Connect which hosted a community clean-up day in Columbia’s Woodfield neighborhood.

Serve & Connect in partnership with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, Richland County Government, Keep the Midlands Beautiful, Forest Lake Presbyterian Church, and Woodfield Park Baptist Church hosted the clean-up day this past weekend.

Community cleanup in the Woodfield neighborhood (Serve & Connect)

They worked to beautify public spaces, clean, repair, and improve public spaces - saying it brings communities together - and by enhancing social bonds, makes people more appreciative of their common environment.

The group collected 32 bags of trash, three bags of recyclables, three old scooters, and some tools. The total weight of trash removed is estimated to be 750 pounds. They had a total of 30 volunteers who worked two hours.

The group members - which included Richland County Representative Overture Walker, Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott, and Serve & Connect CEO Kassy Alia Ray - said community cleanup programs help reduce crime, increase support and resources to the community, and bring together all ages to support partnerships and bring a stronger sense of worth within the community.

Community cleanup in the Woodfield neighborhood (Serve & Connect)

Some of the deputies of the Richland County Sheriff’s Department even provided lawn services for the elderly and individuals experiencing a disability. To form your own anti-litter initiative, including community cleanups, contact Keep the Midlands Beautiful at https://keepthemidlandsbeautiful.org/ or Palmetto Pride at https://www.palmettopride.org/.

