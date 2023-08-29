Sumter County coroner identifies teen who died in car crash after altercation over social media post

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - WIS now knows the name of the teen who died following a chase with police in Sumter County.

Sumter County Coroner Robbie Baker identified the victim as 17-year-old Ravon Harris, a student at Sumter High School.

A disturbance call about an altercation over a social media post in downtown Sumter went left for two teens which ended in a car accident that took the life of Ravon Harris.

The incident started around 5:30 p.m. Friday when the Sumter Police Department responded to an altercation and fight at Red Lobster on Broad Street.

Investigators told WIS that the fight began when an unnamed 16-year-old punched an employee and pulled out a gun. Police say the 16-year-old left the scene in a car with Harris.

The vehicle was later spotted by an officer who tried to initiate a traffic stop at Manning Road. Police say that’s when the 16-year-old jumped out of the car and ran away. Investigators said Harris sped away and led officers on a high-speed chase hitting speeds of up to 100 miles per hour. Police say Harris lost control and crashed on Mulberry Church Road.

Harris was airlifted to Prisma Health Richland where he later died due to his injuries on Sunday.

”This could’ve been a situation whereas others could’ve been harmed or injured in the altercation on the highway during the time. Again, we just ask that you please pull over if you’re stopped by law enforcement and obey the commands of the officer,” said Sumter County Chief Deputy Hampton Gardner.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Sumter County Coroner’s officer are investigating the crash. The autopsy for Harris is scheduled for Tuesday at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

The unnamed 16-year-old is now facing multiple charges including assault and battery-1st degree, aggravated breach of peace, pointing and presenting a firearm, possession of a handgun by a person under 18, possession of a stolen handgun and resisting arrest.

