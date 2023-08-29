Summerton Bishop promotes Jesus signs over the Town of Summerton

SUMMERTON, S.C. (WIS) - A Midlands Bishop is taking action after he says he was informed by police to remove signs about Jesus from his home.

In the town of Summerton, Bishop Richard Smith has been protesting all week over what he describes as a violation of his God-given right. The right to praise Jesus.

”The message is that Jesus and only by his name a man can have salvation. That’s the message,” said Smith.

The 62-year-old received a citation from a police officer for having his religious signs posted all over his home.

”When you come against law-abiding, God-loving, God-fearing people and ask them to remove their Jesus sign from their own property, you’re working against progress,” said Smith.

WIS obtained a copy of the ordinance which states” signs painted on or attached to trees, fence posts, and telephone or other utility poles are prohibited.”

I don’t see anything in that ordinance stating that I can’t display a religious sign at my house. That’s why I said it’s a bunch of nonsense. I’m not displaying a business sign pertaining to my business.

“This is a religious sign,” said Smith.

WIS reached out to the mayor of Summerton Tonyn Junious along with city council members for comment on the ordinance and they have elected to not make any comments at this time.

