SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Summerton Bishop promotes Jesus signs over the Town of Summerton

Bishop Richard Smith, 62, received a citation from a police officer for having his religious...
Bishop Richard Smith, 62, received a citation from a police officer for having his religious signs posted all over his home.(Jalen Tart)
By Jalen Tart
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMERTON, S.C. (WIS) - A Midlands Bishop is taking action after he says he was informed by police to remove signs about Jesus from his home.

In the town of Summerton, Bishop Richard Smith has been protesting all week over what he describes as a violation of his God-given right.  The right to praise Jesus.

”The message is that Jesus and only by his name a man can have salvation. That’s the message,” said Smith.

The 62-year-old received a citation from a police officer for having his religious signs posted all over his home.

”When you come against law-abiding, God-loving, God-fearing people and ask them to remove their Jesus sign from their own property, you’re working against progress,” said Smith. 

WIS obtained a copy of the ordinance which states” signs painted on or attached to trees, fence posts, and telephone or other utility poles are prohibited.”

I don’t see anything in that ordinance stating that I can’t display a religious sign at my house. That’s why I said it’s a bunch of nonsense. I’m not displaying a business sign pertaining to my business.

“This is a religious sign,” said Smith.

WIS reached out to the mayor of Summerton Tonyn Junious along with city council members for comment on the ordinance and they have elected to not make any comments at this time.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Midlands could see impacts from Hurricane Idalia this week.
Early dismissals and closures around the Midlands due to Hurricane Idalia
WIS
TROPICS: Hurricane Idalia gains strength into the Gulf
Nick Donofrio
Family, University of South Carolina speak out about student’s fatal shooting
Carlton Scott, 35, was pulled over by a deputy on Aug. 27 around 1 a.m.
SC Department of Corrections employee charged with driving under the influence
WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER Weather Day: Idalia bringing heavy rain/wind Wednesday/Thursday AM

Latest News

Gov. Henry McMaster is holding a press conference, where he’s expected to speak about Hurricane...
Gov. Henry McMaster expected to speak about Hurricane Idalia
Julia Ann Bean went missing from Sumter County in 2017.
Alleged ties between missing S.C. woman, suspected Long Island serial killer under investigation
Fire and flames generic (Source: Pexels)
Deputies: Sumter man engulfed in flames dies from his injuries
Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) said hundreds of teens were at the movie theater...
Richland County Sheriff cancels special duty assignments for deputies at Village at Sandhill