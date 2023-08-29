Soda City Live: Sixth annual Columbia Tango Marathon

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Dance until your feet get tired, that’s what the Ballroom dance organization “Dragon Productions” wants you to do.

They are hosting their sixth annual Columbia Tango Marathon with four days of dancing.

And this year, dancers will have an opportunity to move to live music.

The event is on Friday, Sept. 1 through Monday, Sept. 4.

Click here for more.

