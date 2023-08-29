SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Soda City Live: Sixth annual Columbia Tango Marathon

Soda City Live logo
Soda City Live logo
By Sierra Artemus
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Dance until your feet get tired, that’s what the Ballroom dance organization “Dragon Productions” wants you to do.

They are hosting their sixth annual Columbia Tango Marathon with four days of dancing.

And this year, dancers will have an opportunity to move to live music.

The event is on Friday, Sept. 1 through Monday, Sept. 4.

Click here for more.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Midlands could see impacts from Hurricane Idalia this week.
Early dismissals and closures around the Midlands due to Hurricane Idalia
WIS
TROPICS: Hurricane Idalia rapidly intensifying in the Gulf
Nick Donofrio
Family, University of South Carolina speak out about student’s fatal shooting
Carlton Scott, 35, was pulled over by a deputy on Aug. 27 around 1 a.m.
SC Department of Corrections employee charged with driving under the influence
WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER Weather Day: Idalia bringing heavy rain/wind Wednesday/Thursday AM

Latest News

Soda City Live: Give 8/28 benefiting Black nonprofits
Soda City Live: Give 8/28 benefiting Black nonprofits
Soda City Live: Congaree New Horizon’s Armed Services Veterans Band
Soda City Live: Congaree New Horizon’s Armed Services Veterans Band
Soda City Live: Give 8/28 benefiting Black nonprofits
Soda City Live: Give 8/28, day to support local Black-led-and-benefiting nonprofits
Soda City Live: Congaree New Horizon’s Armed Services Veterans Band
Soda City Live: Congaree New Horizon’s Armed Services Veterans Band