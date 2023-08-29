Soda City Live: Kindred Hearts of South Carolina celebrates inaugural Caregiver Gala

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Get ready for an event that celebrates Kinship Caregivers!

Kindred Hearts of South Carolina is a nonprofit that will be spearheading this event that will not only honor the sacrifice of kinship caregivers but also help them raise funds to enhance services for them.

The Inaugural Caregiver Gala that benefits Kinship Caregivers will take place at EdVenture Children’s Museum on Saturday, Sept. 30 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Tickets are $50 each, tables start from $500 and sponsorship opportunities are still available.

Kindred Hearts of South Carolina celebrates inaugural Caregiver Gala (Kindred Hearts of South Carolina)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.