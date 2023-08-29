Soda City Live: $1k award for Leukemia writing contest

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A local attorney and Leukemia survivor is helping others in their fight against Leukemia through his Leukemia fund.

Chris Davis is awarding one lucky recipient $1,000 to help them in any way they need all they have to do is write about their experience to be selected.

$1k award for Leukemia writing contest (Chris Davis-local attorney and Leukemia survivor)

