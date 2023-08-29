SkyView
Richland County Sheriff cancels special duty assignments for deputies at Village at Sandhill

Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) said hundreds of teens were at the movie theater...
Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) said hundreds of teens were at the movie theater for a $4 move promotion when multiple fights broke out and “disturbances” spread to nearby businesses.
By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott canceled special duty assignments for deputies at Village at Sandhill after “mass chaos” Sunday night, according to the sheriff’s department.

Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) said hundreds of teens were at the movie theater for a $4 move promotion when multiple fights broke out and “disturbances” spread to nearby businesses.

911 was “flooded” with calls and RCSD stated deputies responded from across the county to to break up the crowd.

Two juveniles were arrested; one for assaulting a deputy and another for assault and disorderly conduct. They were taken to the juvenile wing of Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

RSCD confirmed no deputies were injured.

According to deputies, numerous attempts to work with the theater and other stores have been unsuccessful and some of the challenges stem from separate management among the businesses.

Officials also said another issue is parents leaving their minor children at the shopping center or movie theater without supervision.

“We cannot do this alone,” Lott said. “No amount of law enforcement will take the place of involved parents and community partnerships. This incident was a significant drain on our resources.”

RCSD added the deputies will no longer work the special duty assignments “until mall and theater management demonstrate changes in procedure for the safety of all [patrons].”

