Preparing for Idalia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Idalia officially became a hurricane on Tuesday and though it is not predicted to have much of an impact in the Palmetto State, the South Carolina Emergency Management Division is offering tips for residents to prepare.

Officials said forecasters with the National Weather Service and the National Hurricane Center believe Idalia will weaken to a tropical storm after landfall, South Carolina could experience four to eight inches of rain, with heavier rainfall amounts possible locally, isolated tornadoes, storm surge flooding and flash flooding beginning Wednesday.

South Carolina residents are advised to continue to monitor the storm via local news media, follow updates from the National Hurricane Center and local National Weather Service offices, and double-check their emergency plans.

Here are some tips to stay prepared from the South Carolina Emergency Management Division:

Double Check Your Emergency Kit

Prepare an emergency kit with non-perishable food, water, medications, flashlights, batteries, a first-aid kit, and important documents. Make sure your kit can sustain your household for at least three days, but preferably with enough supplies to last a week or more.

Clear Gutters and Drains

Make sure to clear your gutters and storm drains of debris to prevent water accumulation and reduce the risk of flooding around your home.

Secure Outdoor Items

Store or secure outdoor furniture, garden tools, and toys. High winds can turn these objects into dangerous projectiles.

Stay Informed

Monitor local weather forecasts and stay informed about the developments of the storm. Have several ways to get emergency information.

SCEMD has several resources available for people to prepare for hurricanes and tropical storms, including the state’s online interactive hurricane guide at hurricane.sc.

The SC Emergency Manager is available in the App Store and on Google Play: http://onelink.to/dn92rx.

The official 2023 S.C. Hurricane Guide is also available in English and Spanish at scemd.org.

You can also find updates on the hurricane WIS here.

