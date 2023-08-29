SkyView
Preliminary hearing in Jackson Mahomes’ felony case delayed because judge has COVID-19

Jackson Mahomes on the field during halftime of an NCAA college football game between Texas...
Jackson Mahomes on the field during halftime of an NCAA college football game between Texas Tech and Baylor Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Lubbock, Texas.(AP Photo/Justin Rex)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — The preliminary hearing in the felony case for Jackson Mahomes, the brother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, has been pushed back nearly a month because the judge has COVID-19.

Jackson Mahomes was charged in May with three felony counts of aggravated sexual battery and one misdemeanor count of battery. He is accused of forcibly kissing a woman Feb. 25 in the office of an Overland Park, Kansas, restaurant that she owned at the time.

The hearing was initially scheduled for Thursday. Johnson County District Court Judge Thomas Sutherland said during a scheduling conference over Zoom on Monday that he has COVID-19 and couldn’t be sure he would be well enough by Thursday, the Kansas City Star reported. The hearing was postponed until Oct. 24.

At the preliminary hearing, the prosecution is expected to outline its case and the judge will likely hear testimony from witnesses. Jackson Mahomes pleaded not guilty to the charges and is free on $100,000 bond.

The accuser, Aspen Vaughn, has since closed the restaurant. She said her business suffered from the publicity associated with the case.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

