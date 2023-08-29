Man sentenced to thirty years for murder of roommate

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A 67-year-old man was convicted last Thursday by a Lexington County jury for the murder of his roommate.

On June 7, 2020, Self stabbed Stelloh outside of the apartment they shared at the Oak Tree Apartment complex in West Columbia.

Investigators said neighbors arrived home to find Stelloh lying on the ground in front of their door with Self standing over him.

At the time, Self told his neighbors that Stelloh was beaten up at the club and asked for help to move him inside their apartment.

One of the neighbors noticed a pool of blood and a stab wound on Stelloh’s right side.

Law enforcement said Self told the neighbors not to call 911 and to let Stelloh bleed out.

Investigators said Steven Stelloh, 38 was murdered by Randy Eugene Self, 67 on June 7, 2020. (Solicitor Rick Hubbard-11th Circuit Solicitor's Office)

Officers at the scene said Self told them Stelloh showed up at the apartment door in that condition.

Stelloh was found only wearing sweatpants.

During the investigation, investigators identified inconsistencies in Self’s statement.

Investigators discovered that the two men were at a birthday party and then went to a bar together.

It was revealed that a friend dropped the roommates off at their apartment less than ten minutes prior to the 911 call.

Also, video evidence showed the roommates leaving the bar together.

During the trial, testimony revealed that Stelloh had recently lost his job and Self questioned him about money earlier in the day.

Neighbors also testified to hearing a commotion in the apartment before the stabbing.

After the stabbing, Self was seen walking behind the apartment complex.

A knife found was later identified as being one used at the House of Raeford in the area where Self walked.

Self worked for the company at the time of the stabbing.

Bloody footprints and evidence that Self washed up after the stabbing were revealed during the investigation.

Self took the stand in his own defense during the trial and said the stabbing occurred in self-defense.

Self testified that Stelloh attacked him first because of the money issues and admitted that the knife found behind the apartment complex was the one he used.

During the trial, the jury heard a recorded jail call between Self and a friend that contradicted his testimony.

On the recorded call, Self admitted to chasing Stelloh out of the apartment with a knife.

The testimony of the forensic pathologist also revealed that the location of the stab wound was consistent with Stelloh receiving the injury from behind.

Randy Eugene Self was convicted on Aug. 24 by a Lexington County jury for the murder of Steven Stelloh.

He was sentenced to thirty years in prison.

Under South Carolina law, Self is not eligible for parole and must serve this sentence day for day.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.