Lexington County teens sentenced to decades each in prison for the murder of Sanaa Amenhotep

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Three Lexington County teens were sentenced to decades each in prison for the 2021 murder of 15-year-old Sanaa Amenhotep.

According to the 11th Solicitor’s Office, Jaylen Wilson and Treveon Nelson were sentenced to 60 years while Nazareth “Nicolle” Sanchez-Peralta was sentenced to 65 years.

Jaylen Wilson (left), Treveon Nelson (middle) and Nazareth “Nicolle” Sanchez-Peralta (right). (LCSD (left and middle), WIS (right))

Prosecutors said the trio lured Amenhotep away from her northeast Columbia home on the night of April 5, 2021, drove her to the woods in Leesville, and killed her.

Wilson and Nelson pleaded guilty while Sanchez-Peralta was found guilty after a trial.

