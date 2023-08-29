SkyView
At least one weapon used in Jacksonville shooting came from South Carolina

WIS News 10 Sunrise airs Monday through Friday from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.
By Jordyn Markhoff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 7:33 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WIS) - At least one of the weapons used in the deadly racially-motivated shooting in Jacksonville, Fla., came from South Carolina.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office shared pictures on their Facebook page of the weapons seized after the shooting.

In the photos, the logo of a handgun read “Palmetto State Armory,” a firearm company based in Columbia. The gun also had swastikas drawn into it.

In the photos, the logo of a handgun read “Palmetto State Armory,” a firearm company based in Columbia. The gun also had swastikas drawn into it.(Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office)
In the photos, the logo of a handgun read “Palmetto State Armory,” a firearm company based in Columbia. The gun also had swastikas drawn into it.(Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office)

The shooting happened Saturday in a Dollar General located in a historically Black neighborhood.

Video from CNN shows the shooter going to Edward Waters University -- a historically Black university -- before going to the Dollar General store.

Three Black people were killed during the shooting.

The Associated Press reported the shooter was a man in his 20s. During the shooting, he wore a bullet-resistant vest and used a Glock handgun and an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle.

Jacksonville deputies said the gunman purchased these weapons legally.

President Joe Biden announced there’s a civil rights investigation into this shooting.

At least one weapon used in Jacksonville shooting came from South Carolina