Gov. Henry McMaster expected to speak about Hurricane Idalia

Gov. Henry McMaster is holding a press conference, where he’s expected to speak about Hurricane Idalia and the potential impacts and response in the Midlands.(Mary Green)
By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Gov. Henry McMaster is holding a press conference, where he’s expected to speak about Hurricane Idalia and the potential impacts and response in the Midlands.

It will be held at the Brown Building Tuesday at 3 p.m.

You can watch it here or on our YouTube page.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER Weather Day: Idalia bringing heavy rain/wind Wednesday/Thursday AM

