GoFundMe established in honor of USC student shot and killed

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A GoFundMe has been established in honor of the 20-year-old University of South Carolina student shot and killed after trying to enter the wrong home.

Investigators said, Nicholas Anthony Donofrio was fatally shot last week when he attempted to enter the wrong home on South Holly Street. Donofrio lived on that same street.

The GoFundMe is organized by the university’s Phi Kappa Sigma president, Will Graves.

According to the page, funds raised will be used to establish scholarships at both the University of South Carolina and Daniel Hand High School in Donofrio’s honor.

The description of the page said the following:

As many know, Phi Kappa Sigma tragically lost one of our brothers, Nick Donofrio, on Saturday morning. For those that didn’t have the honor of knowing Nick, we would like to share some words about him. Nick followed in his big brother Louie’s footsteps and joined our fraternity in the Fall of 2022. Nick was fun, charismatic, energetic, and a true man of honor. While his time with us was short, he made a significant difference in the lives of all of us and everyone he knew. The brothers of Phi Kappa Sigma and his hometown community of Madison, CT are joining together to help the Donofrio family with their wish to establish scholarships at both the University of South Carolina and Daniel Hand High School in Nick’s honor. We would be beyond grateful for your help in achieving their goals. Nick will be forever remembered within our fraternity and his home community. His presence will be missed by so many. Thank you for supporting our efforts.

So far, the GoFundMe has raised $67,223. The goal is to raise $75,000.

