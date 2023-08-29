FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Keeping eyes on Idalia’s Impacts

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – Hurricane Idalia is racing towards Florida, but Tropical Storm Impacts should hold into South Carolina tomorrow.

First Alert Headlines

· Scattered showers & storms will form later into our Tuesday afternoon, so keep eyes on the sky.

· Watching Hurricane Idalia, as it is set to bring heavy rain potential to the region Wednesday, into Thursday morning.

· The strongest impacts are more likely for our southeastern viewing area, down to the coast of SC.

· Labor Day Weekend looks fantastic for the time being!

First Alert Summary

Good morning my friends! Let’s get you ready for the rest of your week ahead.

A cold front is still stalled out to our west, producing more scattered showers and storms during the afternoon and evening.

For tomorrow, we will be keeping a close eye on the track of Idalia as it will head for the coastal regions of South Carolina Wednesday afternoon/evening spending us tropical showers/storms with some gusty winds up to 40 mph, even higher closer to the coast!

It looks like the heaviest rains will stay a bit to our east, with the strongest wind speeds, but here in the Midlands we will still receive the potential for 2-5 inches of rain Wednesday afternoon/evening into early Thursday morning. Again our southeastern viewing area has the best potential to surpass these ranges, so keep checking for updates!

A cold front will help to push Idalia out into the Atlantic and usher in some drier and cooler weather for the end of the week with highs in the 80s Thursday and Friday.

High pressure will then build over the Carolinas for the Labor Day weekend creating bright sunny days all weekend long but it will get hot again with highs getting closer to 90 by Labor Day.

First Alert Forecast

Today: Some rounds of showers and storms with breaks of sun, mainly later in the afternoon. Highs nearing 90.

First Alert Weather Day Wednesday: Rain showers and storms from Idalia, especially in the afternoon/evening. Heavy rain stays possible with stronger winds likely to the south and east of Columbia. Highs in the lower 80s.

First Alert Weather Day (AM) Thursday: Some lingering rain in the morning, drying up by the afternoon! Cooler with highs in the upper 70s.

Friday: Mainly sunny skies with highs into the low 80s.

Saturday: Mainly sunny skies with highs into the mid-80s.

