SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Fire breaks out at recycling center in Tennessee

On Monday, Cocke County dispatch officials said crews were fighting a fire at a warehouse on Highway 25E.
By Carissa Simpson and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 8:37 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - Crews were fighting a fire at a recycling center in Newport, Tennessee, on Monday.

Jefferson Cocke County Utility District officials reported that the fire started at about 8 p.m. at a warehouse off Highway 25 East. The business, Scott Recycling, is listed at that address.

Gas companies cut the gas lines to avoid any explosions.

Cocke County Sheriff CJ Ball said the building is a total loss, but there were no injuries reported and no indication that anyone was in the building at the time of the fire.

Several agencies are responding to help fight the flames including the Newport Fire Department, White Pine Fire Department and Dandridge Fire Department.

Ball said there is not believed to be any further risk to the public right now besides the flames.

A fire broke out at a warehouse at Scott Recylcing on 25E in Newport.
A fire broke out at a warehouse at Scott Recylcing on 25E in Newport.(WVLT News)

Copyright 2023 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nick Donofrio
Family, University of South Carolina speak out about student’s fatal shooting
Carlton Scott, 35, was pulled over by a deputy on Aug. 27 around 1 a.m.
SC Department of Corrections employee charged with driving under the influence
WIS
TROPICS: Hurricane Idalia gains strength into the Gulf
The Midlands could see impacts from Hurricane Idalia this week.
Early dismissals and closures around the Midlands due to Hurricane Idalia
WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER Weather Day: Idalia bringing heavy rain/wind Wednesday/Thursday AM

Latest News

Authorities are responding to a bus crash in Nashville Tuesday morning.
Injuries reported in school bus head-on crash with transit bus in Nashville
At least one weapon used in Jacksonville shooting came from South Carolina
Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr., bottom center, ends up on the turf as field...
Braves’ Ronald Acuña Jr. knocked over by fan charging field in Colorado
A neurosurgeon investigating a woman’s mystery symptoms in Australia plucked a worm from the...
Neurosurgeon plucks worm from woman's brain