Deputies: Sumter man engulfed in flames dies from his injuries

Fire and flames generic (Source: Pexels)(Pexels)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) reported a man engulfed in flames has died.

Deputies said to have responded to a call of a man on fire near the 5000 block of Mayrant Road in Sumter Monday morning.

Upon arrival, deputies said to have found that the fire had been extinguished by neighbors and the victim. The victim was identified by deputies as Jerry Raysor.

Deputies said Rayson had been severely burned and was given emergency treatment by EMS and fire personnel.

Rayson was transported to Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

A witness stated that they saw a large fire and realized that someone was inside the flames and called 911.

Deputies said witnesses suspected Raysor was too close to a fire and his clothes caught fire.

Currently, Raysor’s death is being investigated as suspicious.

Sumter County Sheriff, Anthony Dennis, said the incident was, “horrific” and wishes more could have been done to prevent it.

The incident is being investigated by the SCSO, Fire Department, and the Office of the Coroner.

