SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Car crashes into the front of Irmo CVS

A car crashed into the front of the CVS located at 1008 Lake Murray Boulevard.
A car crashed into the front of the CVS located at 1008 Lake Murray Boulevard.(Irmo Police Department)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 9:42 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A CVS in Irmo is closed until further notice after a car ran into the front door.

The building experienced structural damage due to the crash and no serious injuries were reported.

The drive-thru at the Lake Murray Boulevard store is currently the only thing open.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Columbia Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting of a 20-year-old...
Student shot, killed after attempting to enter wrong home
WIS
TROPICS: Tropical Storm Idalia nearing hurricane strength
Betty Bohmer was a theater teacher at Duncan Elementary School of the Arts and had been a part...
Elementary teacher dies in crash on the way to school: ‘Our hearts are broken’
The West Columbia Police Department is investigating a death that happened around noon at the...
Police investigating West Columbia death
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER Weather Day: Idalia bringing heavy rain/wind Wednesday/Thursday AM

Latest News

Manning High School prepares to become shelter ahead of Hurricane Idalia
Manning High School prepares to become shelter ahead of Hurricane Idalia
A woman holding the steering wheel of a car with one hand while driving.
S.C. advocates push ankle monitors to cut down on DUI
Marianne Williamson visited Aiken on Aug. 28, 2023.
Presidential candidate Marianne Williamson makes a stop in Aiken
Nicholas Anthony Donofrio was shot and killed while attempting to enter the wrong home.
Investigators: Student tried to enter wrong home