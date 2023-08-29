Car crashes into the front of Irmo CVS

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A CVS in Irmo is closed until further notice after a car ran into the front door.

The building experienced structural damage due to the crash and no serious injuries were reported.

The drive-thru at the Lake Murray Boulevard store is currently the only thing open.

