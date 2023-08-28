TROPICS: Tropical Storm Idalia nearing hurricane strength

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tropical Storm Idalia will likely undergo rapid intensification as it moves through the Gulf of Mexico.

As of today, Tropical Storm Idalia has started moving northward and will soon move into the Gulf of Mexico. The latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center has maximum sustained winds of 70 MPH, making it a very strong Tropical Storm.

The National Hurricane Center expects Idalia to strengthen into a Category 1 Hurricane by Tuesday morning.

Idalia will continue to strengthen all the way until making landfall. The latest advisory has Idalia making landfall at some point on Wednesday morning as a Category 3 Major Hurricane. This would mean maximum sustained winds of 120 MPH.

Idalia will continue to move through the southeastern United States, eventually arriving into the Palmetto State on Wednesday. By Thursday afternoon, Idalia will exit the Carolinas and move into the Atlantic Ocean.

Here’s what this means for the Midlands:

Tropical showers arrive as early as Wednesday morning, with rounds of heavy rain throughout the day.

Strong gusts of wind are possible, with gusts of 50 to 60 MPH occurring at times.

A brief tornado or two is possible, especially in our eastern counties. The main timeframe for this is starting Wednesday evening and it’ll end by Thursday morning.

Very heavy rain may lead to localized flash-flooding. 1 to 3 inches of rain are possible across the Midlands, with locally higher amounts occurring in our eastern counties and towards the coast.

The other storm we’re watching is Hurricane Franklin. As of the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Franklin is a Category 4 Major Hurricane, with maximum sustained winds of 145 MPH.

Hurricane Franklin will continue to strengthen until tomorrow morning. Once it reaches the colder waters of the Northern Atlantic, Franklin will quickly weaken. The only risk along the Eastern Seaboard from Franklin will be rip currents through the rest of the week.

The National Hurricane Center is also watching a cluster of thunderstorms that are beginning to move off of the western coast of Africa. In the next seven days, this disturbance has a 50% chance of development. If it were able to strengthen into a Tropical Storm, the next name on the list is Jose.

