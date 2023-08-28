SkyView
Sumter Police Department asks for the public’s assistance identifying man rummaging through a vehicle

Police shared footage of the man going through a car on Friday, Aug. 25 via their social media.
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 6:39 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department (SumterPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man going through a car that wasn’t his on Brown Street.

Police shared footage of the man going through a car on Friday, Aug. 25 via their social media.

Police also shared tips on how to reduce auto break-ins, such as calling law enforcement immediately if you see unusual activity, keeping your belongings out of site when you’re away from home and promptly removing them once you’re home, and making sure all windows are up and all doors are locked.

Anyone with information on the identity of the man is asked to contact Sumter PD at 803-436-2700 or by sending a tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC, online at P3tips.com or by using the P3tips app.

