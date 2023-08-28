Sumter County coroner identifies teen who died in single-vehicle accident following pursuit

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Sumter County Coroner Robbie Baker identified a teenage boy who died in a single-vehicle accident following a pursuit involving the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office and Sumter Police Department.

The accident was reported on Friday, Aug. 25 around 5 p.m. at Highway 521 South near Mulberry Church Road.

Baker said 17-year-old Ravon Harris, lost control of the vehicle causing him to overturn and sustain serious injuries. Harris was airlifted to Prisma Health Richland where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries on Sunday.

Harris was not wearing a seatbelt, according to Baker.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Sumter County Coroner’s Office are investigating the accident.

