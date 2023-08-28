Soda City Live: Give 8/28, day to support local Black-led-and-benefiting nonprofits

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Midlands Gives is an 18-hour online giving challenge that raises money for local nonprofits but it’s not the only day you can make a positive impact by donating.

Central Carolina Community Foundation, the organization behind the giving event also supports GIVE 8/28, a day that focuses on helping Black-led-and benefiting nonprofits and you can pledge $10 or more to making a difference in your community.

Click here for more.

To learn more about 8/28 click here.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.