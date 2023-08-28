SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Soda City Live: Congaree New Horizon’s Armed Services Veterans Band

Soda City Live logo
Soda City Live logo
By Sierra Artemus
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - For many music is used as a tool of expression and can provide a much-needed mental escape.

The University of South Carolina’s School of Music is offering an opportunity of a lifetime for Armed Service Veterans

with the creation of a veteran concert band called " The Congaree New Horizon’s Armed Services Veterans Band "

There is an open house on Monday, Aug. 28 at 6:30 p.m. at the USC String Project (851 Park Street). The first veterans band rehearsal is slated for Sept. 9 at 9:00 a.m.

Congaree New Horizon’s Armed Services Veterans Band
Congaree New Horizon’s Armed Services Veterans Band(SoM Marketing | Congaree New Horizon's Armed Services Veterans Band)

Click here for more.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Columbia Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting of a 20-year-old...
Student shot, killed after attempting to enter wrong home
WIS
TROPICS: Tropical Storm Idalia nearing hurricane strength
Betty Bohmer was a theater teacher at Duncan Elementary School of the Arts and had been a part...
Elementary teacher dies in crash on the way to school: ‘Our hearts are broken’
The West Columbia Police Department is investigating a death that happened around noon at the...
Police investigating West Columbia death
One person is dead after a fatal crash in Lexington County.
One dead after single-vehicle fatal crash in Lexington County

Latest News

Soda City Live logo
Soda City Live: Give 8/28, day to support local Black-led-and-benefiting nonprofits
Soda City Live: Party with a Purpose Lemonade Inspired
Soda City Live: L.E.M.O.N.A.D.E Cultural Day Party Experience
The goal of Automotive Service Assistance is to help as many people as possible by providing...
Soda City Live: Automotive Service Assistance
Sistercare is a nonprofit organization that helps victims and families recover from domestic...
Soda City Live: City of Columbia Partners with Sistercare for Toiletry Drive