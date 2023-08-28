Soda City Live: Congaree New Horizon’s Armed Services Veterans Band

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - For many music is used as a tool of expression and can provide a much-needed mental escape.

The University of South Carolina’s School of Music is offering an opportunity of a lifetime for Armed Service Veterans

with the creation of a veteran concert band called " The Congaree New Horizon’s Armed Services Veterans Band "

There is an open house on Monday, Aug. 28 at 6:30 p.m. at the USC String Project (851 Park Street). The first veterans band rehearsal is slated for Sept. 9 at 9:00 a.m.

Congaree New Horizon’s Armed Services Veterans Band (SoM Marketing | Congaree New Horizon's Armed Services Veterans Band)

