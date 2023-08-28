SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Shelter-in-place ordered at UNC due to threat of ‘dangerous’ person on or near campus

The initial alert for an “armed, dangerous person” was issued just after 1 p.m.
A shelter-in-place was ordered at UNC Chapel Hill on Monday afternoon.
A shelter-in-place was ordered at UNC Chapel Hill on Monday afternoon.(UNC-CH)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WBTV) - A shelter-in-place order has been given at the University of North Carolina on Monday afternoon due to the threat of an “armed, dangerous person.”

In an alert, the university said the person was on or near the school’s campus.

Those on campus were instructed to go inside and avoid windows.

The initial alert was issued just after 1 p.m. About 30 minutes later, the university said the alert remained active.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Download the free WBTV News app for updates and breaking news.

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Columbia Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting of a 20-year-old...
Student shot, killed after attempting to enter wrong home
WIS
TROPICS: Tropical Storm Idalia is set to intensify into the Gulf
Betty Bohmer was a theater teacher at Duncan Elementary School of the Arts and had been a part...
Elementary teacher dies in crash on the way to school: ‘Our hearts are broken’
The West Columbia Police Department is investigating a death that happened around noon at the...
Police investigating West Columbia death
One person is dead after a fatal crash in Lexington County.
One dead after single-vehicle fatal crash in Lexington County

Latest News

Sen. Tim Scott to host Lexington town hall ahead of 12th annual Faith & Freedom BBQ
Carlton Scott, 35, was pulled over by a deputy on Aug. 27 around 1 a.m.
SC Department of Corrections employee charged with driving under the influence
WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Watch for heavy midweek rain potential!
Police shared footage of the man going through a car on Friday, Aug. 25 via their social media.
Sumter Police Department asks for public’s help identifying man rummaging through car