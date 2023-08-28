Shelter-in-place ordered at UNC due to threat of ‘dangerous’ person on or near campus

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WBTV) - A shelter-in-place order has been given at the University of North Carolina on Monday afternoon due to the threat of an “armed, dangerous person.”

In an alert, the university said the person was on or near the school’s campus.

!Alert Carolina!

Emergency: Armed, dangerous person on or near campus. Go inside now; avoid windows. https://t.co/6mTpT0X7HF — Alert Carolina (@AlertCarolina) August 28, 2023

Those on campus were instructed to go inside and avoid windows.

The initial alert was issued just after 1 p.m. About 30 minutes later, the university said the alert remained active.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

