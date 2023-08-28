Scout Motors begins hiring locally

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Volkswagen-backed Scout Motors will begin recruiting and hiring across the Midlands, according to an announcement from the company.

The company promised Richland County and South Carolina it would invest $2 billion to build a 1,100-acre electric vehicle plant, deliver 4,000 jobs to the community, and start making cars by 2026.

Scout Motors is looking for more than 20 open roles in production, supply chain, IT and administration, according to a company news release.

The company’s new manufacturing facility is coming to the Blythewood area of Richland County.

To help hire more local workers, Scout Motors announced they would be bringing Jan Spies to the company as Chief Production Officer.

Spies worked for more than 23 years at BMW’s manufacturing facility in Greer, South Carolina.

Candidates looking to apply for jobs can go to Scout Motors website.

