SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Scout Motors begins hiring locally

Scout Motors is looking for more than 20 open roles in production, supply chain, IT and...
Scout Motors is looking for more than 20 open roles in production, supply chain, IT and administration, according to a company news release.(Scout Motors)
By Maggie Brown
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Volkswagen-backed Scout Motors will begin recruiting and hiring across the Midlands, according to an announcement from the company.

The company promised Richland County and South Carolina it would invest $2 billion to build a 1,100-acre electric vehicle plant, deliver 4,000 jobs to the community, and start making cars by 2026.

Scout Motors is looking for more than 20 open roles in production, supply chain, IT and administration, according to a company news release.

The company’s new manufacturing facility is coming to the Blythewood area of Richland County.

To help hire more local workers, Scout Motors announced they would be bringing Jan Spies to the company as Chief Production Officer.

Spies worked for more than 23 years at BMW’s manufacturing facility in Greer, South Carolina.

Candidates looking to apply for jobs can go to Scout Motors website.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Columbia Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting of a 20-year-old...
Student shot, killed after attempting to enter wrong home
WIS
TROPICS: Tropical Storm Idalia nearing hurricane strength
Betty Bohmer was a theater teacher at Duncan Elementary School of the Arts and had been a part...
Elementary teacher dies in crash on the way to school: ‘Our hearts are broken’
The West Columbia Police Department is investigating a death that happened around noon at the...
Police investigating West Columbia death
One person is dead after a fatal crash in Lexington County.
One dead after single-vehicle fatal crash in Lexington County

Latest News

WIS
TROPICS: Tropical Storm Idalia nearing hurricane strength
The Forest Acres Police Department is asking residents to avoid the area of Forest Drive near...
Forest Acres Police asking residents to avoid area as officers work car crash scene
Carlton Scott is being charged with driving under the influence.
SC Department of Corrections employee charged with driving under the influence
The Midlands could see impacts from Hurricane Idalia this week.
Early dismissals and closures around the Midlands due to Hurricane Idalia