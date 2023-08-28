SC Department of Corrections employee charged with driving under the influence

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A South Carolina Department of Corrections employee is charged with driving under the influence.

Carlton Scott, 35, was pulled over by a deputy on Aug. 27 around 1 a.m.

According to Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD), the deputy initiated a traffic stop after he observed Scott driving at a high rate of speed in the center lane on O’Neil Court towards Two Notch Road.

The deputy saw Scott make multiple traffic violations as he continued to follow him on Two Notch Road and onto Interstate 20.

Upon smelling a strong odor of alcohol coming from the car, the deputy conducted a field sobriety test and found Scott to be impaired.

Scott was booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

