SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

SC Department of Corrections employee charged with driving under the influence

Carlton Scott, 35, was pulled over by a deputy on Aug. 27 around 1 a.m.
Carlton Scott, 35, was pulled over by a deputy on Aug. 27 around 1 a.m.(Richland County Sheriff's Department (RCSD))
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A South Carolina Department of Corrections employee is charged with driving under the influence.

Carlton Scott, 35, was pulled over by a deputy on Aug. 27 around 1 a.m.

According to Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD), the deputy initiated a traffic stop after he observed Scott driving at a high rate of speed in the center lane on O’Neil Court towards Two Notch Road.

The deputy saw Scott make multiple traffic violations as he continued to follow him on Two Notch Road and onto Interstate 20.

Upon smelling a strong odor of alcohol coming from the car, the deputy conducted a field sobriety test and found Scott to be impaired.

Scott was booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Columbia Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting of a 20-year-old...
Student shot, killed after attempting to enter wrong home
WIS
TROPICS: Tropical Storm Idalia is set to intensify into the Gulf
Betty Bohmer was a theater teacher at Duncan Elementary School of the Arts and had been a part...
Elementary teacher dies in crash on the way to school: ‘Our hearts are broken’
The West Columbia Police Department is investigating a death that happened around noon at the...
Police investigating West Columbia death
One person is dead after a fatal crash in Lexington County.
One dead after single-vehicle fatal crash in Lexington County

Latest News

Sen. Tim Scott to host Lexington town hall ahead of 12th annual Faith & Freedom BBQ
WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Watch for heavy midweek rain potential!
Police shared footage of the man going through a car on Friday, Aug. 25 via their social media.
Sumter Police Department asks for public’s help identifying man rummaging through car
WIS 6-6:30a weekly recurring - Syncbak
Sumter County coroner identifies teen who died in single-vehicle accident following pursuit