Rep. Kambrell Garvin announces run for senate seat previously held by late Senator John Scott

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - State Representative Kambrell Garvin (D-Richland) announced Monday he will be running for South Carolina Senate District 19 previously held the the late Senator John Scott.

After much prayer and consideration, it is with humility that I announce my candidacy to run for South Carolina Senate District 19 in the October 24th Special Election to fill the seat held by Senator John L. Scott, Jr. pic.twitter.com/j2qHmQ0Zuc — Rep. Kambrell Garvin (@Kambrell) August 28, 2023

The previous incumbent, Senator John Scott, passed away at the age of 69 in early August.

Officials confirmed a special election will be held in January to complete the late senator’s term.

The following statement was released from Garvin’s campaign.

“Senator Scott was a mentor who taught me so much. I am forever grateful for his guidance, from my first campaign through my time in the State House. I’m running to continue Senator Scott’s legacy of public service. Richland County needs a senator we can count on. I’ve had the honor of serving the people in the State House and I’ll use that experience to fight for us in the Senate. This election is about the future of our community and state and provides an opportunity for a new generation of leaders to serve,”

Officials said Garvin, 31, hopes to bring a different perspective to the State Senate.

Garvin, 31, was first elected to the South Carolina House of Representatives in 2018. , He serves on the House Education and Public Works Committee.

Garvin is a graduate of Winthrop University, Johns Hopkins University, and the University of South Carolina School of Law and has pursued additional graduate studies at South Carolina State University. He practices law as an attorney at the Kambrell Garvin Law Firm in Columbia.

Filing for the vacant seat will open at noon on Friday, Sept. 1 and close at noon on Saturday, Sept. 9.

The primary election will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 24, and the runoff, if necessary, will be held two weeks later on Tuesday, Nov. 7. The Special Election will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 2.

