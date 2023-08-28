SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety seeking two men with active arrest warrants

According to officials, the men are Michael Theron Darby, Jr., 20, (Left) wanted for aggravated...
According to officials, the men are Michael Theron Darby, Jr., 20, (Left) wanted for aggravated assault and Ricardo Jones, 37, (Right) wanted for assault and battery.(The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety (ODPS) is asking the public for information leading to the arrest of two men with active arrest warrants.

According to officials, the men are 20-year-old Michael Theron Darby, Jr., wanted for aggravated assault and 37-year-old Ricardo Jones, wanted for assault and battery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact ODPS at 803-534-2812 or send a tip using Tip411 by texting information to 8474711 via cellphone.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Columbia Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting of a 20-year-old...
Student shot, killed after attempting to enter wrong home
WIS
TROPICS: Tropical Storm Idalia is set to intensify into the Gulf
Betty Bohmer was a theater teacher at Duncan Elementary School of the Arts and had been a part...
Elementary teacher dies in crash on the way to school: ‘Our hearts are broken’
The West Columbia Police Department is investigating a death that happened around noon at the...
Police investigating West Columbia death
One person is dead after a fatal crash in Lexington County.
One dead after single-vehicle fatal crash in Lexington County

Latest News

A shelter-in-place was ordered at UNC Chapel Hill on Monday afternoon.
Shelter-in-place still in effect at UNC due to threat of armed person, suspect at-large
Sen. Tim Scott to host Lexington town hall ahead of 12th annual Faith & Freedom BBQ
Carlton Scott, 35, was pulled over by a deputy on Aug. 27 around 1 a.m.
SC Department of Corrections employee charged with driving under the influence
WIS News at Noon is a full hour of news and lifestyle stories Monday through Friday.
Rep. Kambrell Garvin announces run for senate seat previously held by late Senator John Scott