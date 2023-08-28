Manning High School prepares to become shelter ahead of Hurricane Idalia

MANNING, S.C. (WIS) - Manning High School is being prepared to become a Red Cross shelter as the Midlands could see impacts from Hurricane Idalia this week.

According to Clarendon County School District (CCSD), this is “out of an abundance of caution,” but there’s been no word yet on if or when it will open as a shelter.

The school will begin operating on the following schedule starting on Wednesday:

Wednesday, Aug. 30: CCSD will operate on an early dismissal schedule

Thursday, Aug. 31: e-Learning Day at home, students should use their devices to complete class assignments in Good Classroom to be marked present for the day

Friday, Sept. 1: CCSD will operate on a 2-hour delay

After-school and athletic activities will be canceled on Wednesday, Aug. 30 and Thursday, Aug. 31. Games and matched will be moved to Saturday, Sept. 2 or later.

CCSD said updates will communicated through their usual channels, which include email, social media and the district’s website.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.