SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Forest Acres Police asking residents to avoid area as officers work car crash scene

The Forest Acres Police Department is asking residents to avoid the area of Forest Drive near...
The Forest Acres Police Department is asking residents to avoid the area of Forest Drive near Trenholm in front of Pasta Fresca.(Forest Acres Police Department)
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Forest Acres Police Department is asking residents to avoid the area of Forest Drive near Trenholm in front of Pasta Fresca.

Officers are asking anyone in the area to avoid the scene as they are working to clear the area.

WIS will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Columbia Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting of a 20-year-old...
Student shot, killed after attempting to enter wrong home
WIS
TROPICS: Tropical Storm Idalia nearing hurricane strength
Betty Bohmer was a theater teacher at Duncan Elementary School of the Arts and had been a part...
Elementary teacher dies in crash on the way to school: ‘Our hearts are broken’
The West Columbia Police Department is investigating a death that happened around noon at the...
Police investigating West Columbia death
One person is dead after a fatal crash in Lexington County.
One dead after single-vehicle fatal crash in Lexington County

Latest News

The Midlands could see impacts from Hurricane Idalia this week.
Early dismissals and closures around the Midlands due to Hurricane Idalia
Clarendon County School District logo
Manning High School prepares to become shelter ahead of Hurricane Idalia
A shelter-in-place was ordered at UNC Chapel Hill on Monday afternoon.
‘All clear’ issued at UNC after reports of of armed person, suspect at-large
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER Weather Day: Idalia bringing heavy rain/wind Wednesday/Thursday AM