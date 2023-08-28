Forest Acres Police asking residents to avoid area as officers work car crash scene

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Forest Acres Police Department is asking residents to avoid the area of Forest Drive near Trenholm in front of Pasta Fresca.

Officers are asking anyone in the area to avoid the scene as they are working to clear the area.

WIS will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.