FIRST ALERT WEATHER Weather Day: Idalia bringing heavy rain/wind Wednesday/Thursday AM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – Heavy rain and gusty winds are possible from Idalia, especially Wednesday afternoon into early Thursday morning making it a First Alert Weather Day.

First Alert Headlines

· Tuesday we see a 70% chance of rain and storms from a stalled out front draped over the Midlands.

· Wednesday and Wednesday night is a First Alert Weather Day for heavy rain and gusty winds from Idalia.

· Around 2-5″ of rain is possible making flooding a concern.

· Winds could be around 20-40mph with some gusts up to 50mph. We cannot rule out 60mph gusts for our eastern and southern counties.

· An isolated tornado is possible for the eastern and southern counties as well for Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

· The weekend looks cooler and dryer!

wis (WIS)

First Alert Summary

Tonight we see a 40% chance of rain and storms for the early evening. A stationary boundary sits over our region bringing the small chance of storms to the region. Lows are in the mid 70s.

The stalled boundary will bring a better chance of rain and storms Tuesday. Moisture will be fed into the region from the tropics and that’s the main reason we we see a 70% chance of storms for the afternoon and evening. Highs reach the upper 80s for the afternoon hours.

wis (WIS)

First Alert Weather Day for Wednesday as Idalia moves through the southeastern states. We start to see some wind impacts for the morning, breezy winds around 20mph. It eventually increases with winds around 40 to 50mph by the afternoon. The rain arrives around midday and lasts throughout the afternoon and into the early morning hours Thursday. The primary concern is flooding as 2-5″ of rain is possible with this system.

WIS (wis)

WIS (wis)

WIS (wis)

WIS (wis)

wis (WIS)

wis (WIS)

The rain and wind lasts into the early morning hours Thursday then the system pulls east and out to the Atlantic by the afternoon leaving us with a pretty nice day. A few models keep the rain and wind lingering Thursday morning but the thought is that the system speeds up as it moves north and takes the rain and wind with it by Thursday morning.

Thursday afternoon we have upper 70s with skies starting to clear and winds still on the breezy side with a few gusts up to 20mph.

Friday we see dry conditions with low 60s for the morning and highs reaching the low 80s. Skies are mostly sunny.

We’re down to 61 Saturday morning with highs reaching the mid 80s by the afternoon. High pressure is keeping us nice and dry!

First Alert Forecast

Tonight: Mid 70s for lows with a 40% chance of an isolated storm or two in the evening.

Tuesday: Upper 80s for the afternoon with a 70% chance of showers and storms.

First Alert Weather Day Wednesday: Rain showers and storms, especially in the afternoon/evening (90%). Heavy rain stays possible with Idalia! Highs in the lower 80s.

Thursday: Some lingering showers in the morning (40% chance) drying up in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s.

Friday: Mainly sunny skies with highs into the low 80s.

Saturday: Cool in the morning with lows in the low 60s and highs reaching the mid 80s. Skies are sunny.

wis (WIS)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.