FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Watch for heavy midweek rain potential!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – Storm chances linger on this week, but we keep our eyes on Wednesday, for impacts from Idalia!

WIS (WIS)

First Alert Headlines

· Wet & unsettled weather through the first half of the work week, but today will be more spotty with any showers/storms.

· Watching Tropical Storm Idalia to bring more heavy rain potential to the region Wednesday, into Thursday morning.

· Labor Day Weekend looks fantastic for the time being!

First Alert Summary

WIS (WIS)

WIS (WIS)

Good morning my friends! Let’s get you ready for the week ahead.

The cold front that sparked off the rain on Sunday will become a stalled front on Monday & Tuesday producing more hit or miss showers and storms during the afternoon and evening.

When it’s not raining it will be a couple more hot and humid days with highs topping out in the lower 90s with feels like temperatures pushing the upper 90s.

WIS (WIS)

WIS (WIS)

Wednesday we will be keeping a close eye on the track of Idalia as it will head for the coastal regions of South Carolina Wednesday afternoon/evening spending us tropical showers/storms with some gusty winds up to 40 mph.

It looks like the heaviest rains will stay a bit to our east by the beach with the strongest wind speeds, but here in the Midlands we will still receive the potential for 2-4 inches of rain Wednesday afternoon/evening into early Thursday morning.

A cold front will help to push Idalia out into the Atlantic and usher in some drier and cooler weather for the end of the week with highs in the 80s Thursday and Friday.

High pressure will then build over the Carolinas for the Labor Day weekend creating bright sunny days all weekend long but it will get hot again with highs in the 90s Sunday and Monday.

First Alert Forecast

Today: Spotty p.m. showers and storms with good breaks of sun. Highs around or just above 90 degrees.

Tuesday: Rounds of showers and storms, mainly in the afternoon. Highs near 90.

Wednesday: Rain showers and storms, especially in the afternoon/evening. Heavy rain stays possible with Idalia! Highs in the lower 80s.

Thursday: Some lingering showers in the morning, drying up in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s.

Friday: Mainly sunny skies with highs into the low 80s.

WIS (WIS)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.