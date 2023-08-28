Early dismissals and closures around the Midlands due to Hurricane Idalia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Midlands could see impacts from Hurricane Idalia this week. Here’s the schedule changes you can expect to see.

Clarendon County

* Manning High School is preparing to become a Red Cross shelter.

Clarendon County School District

Wednesday, Aug. 30: early dismissal

Thursday, Aug. 31: e-Learning day at home

Friday, Sept. 1: district will operate on a 2-hour delay

After school and athletics activities: canceled Aug. 30 and Aug. 31. Games and matched will be moved to Sept. 2 or later.

