SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

2 Upstate cities make HGTV’s ‘Favorite Thanksgiving Getaways 2023′ list

generic downtown Spartanburg
generic downtown Spartanburg(OneSpartanburg, Inc.)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 9:48 AM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Looking for the best places to go for Thanksgiving while you’re off from school or work? HGTV named Greer and Spartanburg as two out of 21 of their favorite Thanksgiving getaways in 2023.

HGTV said Greer is on track to becoming south’s “next big small town”. Inspired by cities in Europe and Montreal, Greer’s downtown area has been redesigned with brick-paved streets that invite pedestrians to explore boutiques, restaurants and breweries, according to HGTV. There are also special events almost every week.

Once a mill town, HGTV says Spartanburg is now a “bustling city known for art, outdoor experiences and a growing culinary scene that blends Southern cooking with international flavors. It’s a great Thanksgiving getaway for families”.

Here are a few other areas that are nearby and made the list:

  • Macon, Georgia
  • Williamsburg, Virginia
  • Mobile, Alabama
  • Ocala, Florida
  • Amelia Island, Florida
  • Gulf Shores and Orange Beach, Alabama

Click here to view the full list.

MORE NEWS: Community comes together to celebrate birthday for Riley Faith’s big sister

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Columbia Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting of a 20-year-old...
Student shot, killed after attempting to enter wrong home
WIS
TROPICS: Tropical Storm Idalia nearing hurricane strength
Betty Bohmer was a theater teacher at Duncan Elementary School of the Arts and had been a part...
Elementary teacher dies in crash on the way to school: ‘Our hearts are broken’
The West Columbia Police Department is investigating a death that happened around noon at the...
Police investigating West Columbia death
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER Weather Day: Idalia bringing heavy rain/wind Wednesday/Thursday AM

Latest News

Name of teen killed in crash after police chase released
Name of teen killed in crash after police chase released
Car crashes into Irmo CVS
Car crashes into Irmo CVS
A car crashed into the front of the CVS located at 1008 Lake Murray Boulevard.
Car crashes into the front of Irmo CVS
Manning High School prepares to become shelter ahead of Hurricane Idalia
Manning High School prepares to become shelter ahead of Hurricane Idalia
A woman holding the steering wheel of a car with one hand while driving.
S.C. advocates push ankle monitors to cut down on DUI