TROPICS: Tropical Storm Idalia has formed in the Caribbean Sea

WIS is tracking Tropical Storm Idalia and what this could mean for the Midlands later this week.
By Adam Clark, Chandlor Jordan , Eric Zernich and Tony Chiavaroli
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tropical Storm Idalia has formed in the Yucatan Channel of the Caribbean Sea, with maximum sustained winds of 40 MPH.

Right now Tropical Storm Idalia remains fairly stationary but later on tonight and into Monday Idalia should begin to move to the north and into the warm Gulf of Mexico where it will start to strengthen.

The National Hurricane Center projects Idalia to strengthen into a category 1 hurricane with winds up to 85 mph by Tuesday afternoon.

Latest advisories have Hurricane Idalia continuing to strengthen all the way up till it makes landfall possibly as a category 2 hurricane with winds up to 100 mph early Wednesday morning along the Big Ben region of Florida.

After landfall, this system will weaken and move through the Southeastern United States, eventually arriving in the Palmetto State as a Tropical Storm Wednesday afternoon/evening. By Thursday Idalia will then move out into the Atlantic Ocean and away from the Carolinas.

Here’s what this means for the Midlands:

  • Tropical showers arrive as early as Wednesday evening. Due to the stalled out cold front nearby, thunder and lightning can’t be ruled out either.
  • Strong gusts of wind are possible, especially on Thursday morning. Wind gusts of to 40-50 MPH could occur at times.
  • A brief tornado or two is possible Wednesday night and early Thursday morning.
  • Very heavy rain could lead to localized flash-flooding. 2-5 inches of rain is possible with this storm but the higher amounts look to be closer to the coast.
The other storm we’re watching is Hurricane Franklin. As of the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Franklin is a Category 2 storm, with maximum sustained winds of 100 MPH.

Hurricane Franklin will continue to strengthen in the coming days. By tomorrow night, Franklin is expected to become a Major Hurricane! At that point, it would have maximum sustained winds of 130 MPH. Thankfully, the cold front stalling out across the Midlands today will help keep Franklin away from the Eastern Seaboard.

Once it reaches the colder waters of the Northern Atlantic, Franklin will begin to weaken later this week into next weekend.

There is one other disturbance that the National Hurricane Center is monitoring in the tropics.

The National Hurricane Center is watching a wave of thunderstorms that will move off the Western coast of Africa later this week. This complex of storms has a 20% chance of development in the next seven days.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

