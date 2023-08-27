SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Pedestrian killed in fatal Two Notch Road crash

A man was pronounced deceased at a hospital after a fatal crash on Saturday night.
A man was pronounced deceased at a hospital after a fatal crash on Saturday night.(Columbia Police Department)
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man was pronounced deceased at a hospital after a fatal crash on Saturday night.

According to the Columbia Police Department, the crash happened on 3300 Two Notch Road around 9 p.m.

The man was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Columbia Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting of a 20-year-old...
Student shot, killed after attempting to enter wrong home
WIS
TROPICS: Tropical Storm Idalia has formed in the Caribbean Sea
The crash happened on Aug. 26 around 9:40 p.m. near Ivanhoe Drive in the Seven Oaks community.
Lexington coroner identifies pedestrian killed in crash on Bush River Road
Police say a toddler was found dead in a car in a high school parking lot in South Carolina on...
Toddler found dead in car seat after mother forgets to drop girl off at day care, police say
Television host Bob Barker is shown on the set of his show "The Price is Right" in Los Angeles...
Bob Barker, ‘Price Is Right’ host and animal advocate, dies at 99

Latest News

WIS
TROPICS: Tropical Storm Idalia has formed in the Caribbean Sea
WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Daily showers and storms possible into the upcoming work week
The West Columbia Police Department is investigating a death that happened around noon at the...
Police investigating West Columbia death
Student shot, killed after attempting to enter wrong home
Student shot, killed after attempting to enter wrong home