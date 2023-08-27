Pedestrian killed in fatal Two Notch Road crash

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man was pronounced deceased at a hospital after a fatal crash on Saturday night.

According to the Columbia Police Department, the crash happened on 3300 Two Notch Road around 9 p.m.

The man was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Fatal collision involving a vehicle & male pedestrian shortly before 9 p.m. at the 3300 Two Notch Rd. The man was pronounced deceased at a local hospital. The roadway is blocked in all directions as the #ColumbiaPDSC Traffic Safety Unit investigates. pic.twitter.com/Rf2ZSjmrFe — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) August 27, 2023

