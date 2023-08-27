SkyView
One dead after single-vehicle fatal crash in Lexington County

One person is dead after a fatal crash in Lexington County.
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - One person is dead after a fatal crash in Lexington County.

The crash happened Saturday night on US Highway 378, 9 miles north of Gilbert around 9:40 p.m.

According to Master Trooper Brandon J. Bolt, the driver of the Toyota Sedan was driving west on US Highway 378 when the driver went off the right side of the road and hit a ditch.

The car then overturned and hit a tree.

The crash is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

