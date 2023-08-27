FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Daily showers and storms possible into the upcoming work week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – Scattered showers and storms return to the Midlands by the afternoon.

First Alert Headlines

· Afternoon storms are possible for much of the region.

· Wet, unsettled weather through most of the work week.

· Soon to be Tropical Storm Idalia is likely to impact the Midlands.

· Labor Day Weekend looks fantastic.

First Alert Summary

A cold front will slowly stall out across the Midlands today. That means scattered showers and storms will return to the region this afternoon and it’ll kick off a stretch of wet weather. One or two of these storms could cause localized flash-flooding and wind gusts up to 60 MPH. Before many of these storms fire up, it’ll be hot and humid, with high temperatures in the mid-90s.

With this cold front stalling out across the Carolinas, scattered showers and storms will hang with us through a good portion of the upcoming work week. Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday all feature the opportunity for rounds of rain. For now, Wednesday looks to be the wettest day.

By Wednesday night, Tropical Depression Ten could be moving through the Midlands. Heavy rain, gusty winds and a brief tornado are possible with this system. This added tropical moisture will keep rain chances in our forecast through Thursday night. By the end of the week, 3 to 6 inches of rain could fall across the Palmetto State.

First Alert Forecast

Today: Scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Chance of rain 60%. Highs in the mid-90s.

Tonight: Showers and a few storms continue throughout the night. Chance of rain 60%. Muggy, with lows in the mid-70s.

Monday: Afternoon showers and storms. Chance of rain 40%. Highs around 90 degrees.

Tuesday: Rounds of showers and storms, especially in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60%. Highs in the upper-80s.

Wednesday: Scattered showers and storms throughout the day. Chance of rain 80%. Highs in the low-80s.

Thursday: Rounds of heavy rain and gusty winds, especially in the morning. Beginning to dry out by the evening. Chance of rain 60%. Highs near 80 degrees.

