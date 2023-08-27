SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Daily showers and storms possible into the upcoming work week

WIS
WIS(WIS)
By Chandlor Jordan
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 9:05 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – Scattered showers and storms return to the Midlands by the afternoon.

First Alert Headlines

· Afternoon storms are possible for much of the region.

· Wet, unsettled weather through most of the work week.

· Soon to be Tropical Storm Idalia is likely to impact the Midlands.

· Labor Day Weekend looks fantastic.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

First Alert Summary

A cold front will slowly stall out across the Midlands today. That means scattered showers and storms will return to the region this afternoon and it’ll kick off a stretch of wet weather. One or two of these storms could cause localized flash-flooding and wind gusts up to 60 MPH. Before many of these storms fire up, it’ll be hot and humid, with high temperatures in the mid-90s.

WIS
WIS(WIS)
WIS
WIS(WIS)

With this cold front stalling out across the Carolinas, scattered showers and storms will hang with us through a good portion of the upcoming work week. Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday all feature the opportunity for rounds of rain. For now, Wednesday looks to be the wettest day.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

By Wednesday night, Tropical Depression Ten could be moving through the Midlands. Heavy rain, gusty winds and a brief tornado are possible with this system. This added tropical moisture will keep rain chances in our forecast through Thursday night. By the end of the week, 3 to 6 inches of rain could fall across the Palmetto State.

WIS
WIS(WIS)
WIS
WIS(WIS)

First Alert Forecast

Today: Scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Chance of rain 60%. Highs in the mid-90s.

Tonight: Showers and a few storms continue throughout the night. Chance of rain 60%. Muggy, with lows in the mid-70s.

Monday: Afternoon showers and storms. Chance of rain 40%. Highs around 90 degrees.

Tuesday: Rounds of showers and storms, especially in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60%. Highs in the upper-80s.

Wednesday: Scattered showers and storms throughout the day. Chance of rain 80%. Highs in the low-80s.

Thursday: Rounds of heavy rain and gusty winds, especially in the morning. Beginning to dry out by the evening. Chance of rain 60%. Highs near 80 degrees.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Columbia Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting of a 20-year-old...
Student shot, killed after attempting to enter wrong home
WIS
TROPICS: Tropical Depression 10 forms in southern Gulf of Mexico and we now have Hurricane Franklin
Police say a toddler was found dead in a car in a high school parking lot in South Carolina on...
Toddler found dead in car seat after mother forgets to drop girl off at day care, police say
Prison Riot
Three inmates plead guilty to their involvement in deadly 2018 prison riot
The crash happened on Aug. 26 around 9:40 p.m. near Ivanhoe Drive in the Seven Oaks community.
Lexington coroner identifies pedestrian killed in crash on Bush River Road

Latest News

TROPICS: Tropical Depression 10 forms in southern Gulf of Mexico and we now have Hurricane Franklin
WIS
TROPICS: Tropical Depression 10 forms in southern Gulf of Mexico and we now have Hurricane Franklin
WIS Saturday 6-6:30p recurring - Syncbak
First Alert Weather
WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Daily rain chances returning to the Midlands Sunday into next week