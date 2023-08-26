TROPICS: Tropical Depression 10 forms in southern Gulf of Mexico and we now have Hurricane Franklin

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tropical Depression 10 formed Saturday afternoon in the southern Gulf of Mexico with winds up to 30 mph.

Tropical Depression 10 is expected to remain fairly stationary for the next 24 hours just off the coast of Cancun as a rather board cluster of storms.

On Monday the cyclone will lift north over the very warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico where it will strengthen and likely become Tropical Storm Idalia.

Tropical Storm Idalia is projected to continue to strengthen over the warm Gulf waters as it move north on Tuesday and come become a category 1 hurricane with winds up to 75 mph.

The latest path has Hurricane Idalia making landfall somewhere along the Big Ben region of Florida Wednesday morning.

The system will then head through Georgia and up into South Carolina as a tropical storm before eventually weakening back down to a tropical depression on Thursday over North Carolina.

What this will mean for the Midlands and the Palmetto state is that we will likely see rounds of tropical showers and storms Wednesday evening and into Thursday producing about 2-5 inches of rain which could lead to some flooding in the area. It will also be windy with gusts up to 30-50 mph.

The other storm we are continuing to watch is Hurricane Franklin in the Atlantic with winds up to 85 mph.

Hurricane Franklin is projected to strengthen in the coming days and could even become a major category 3 hurricane with winds up to 125 mph Monday into Tuesday. Thankfully, the cold front stalling out across the Midlands this weekend will help to keep Franklin away from the Eastern Seaboard and out over the open waters.

Hurricane Franklin will slowing weaken later this week as it eventually moves over the colder waters of the northern Atlantic.

There are two other disturbances that the National Hurricane Center are monitoring in the tropics.

The National Hurricane Center is watching a wave of thunderstorms that will move off the Western coast of Africa later this week. This complex of storms has a 20% chance of development in the next seven days.

Farther away from the Western coast of Africa, there’s another disturbance the National Hurricane Center is watching. This one has just a 30% chance of development in the next seven days.

