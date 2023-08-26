SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Three inmates plead guilty to their involvement in deadly 2018 prison riot

Prison Riot
Prison Riot(KY3)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 10:08 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEE COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Three inmates pleaded guilty Thursday to charges in connection with the deadly 2018 riot at Lee Correctional Institution.

The riot happened the night of April 15, 2018, starting as a fight between rival gang members housed in the then-maximum-security prison.

According to law enforcement, the fight spread into different cell blocks as inmates communicated with each other using contraband cell phones.

As a result of the riot, seven inmates died, and many more were injured.

Seven men were killed Sunday night following an incident at Lee Correctional Institution in...
Seven men were killed Sunday night following an incident at Lee Correctional Institution in Bishopville. (Source: WIS)

More than 40 current and former South Carolina inmates face charges in connection with the riot.

Officials announced Friday, Teron Jackson, 33, Rico Hickman, 36, and Montez Lavarrey Rutledge, 30, pleaded guilty to the charges.

Jackson, who is now housed at Broad River Correctional Institution, pleaded guilty to assault and battery by mob second degree. According to the South Carolina Department of Corrections, Jackson was sentenced to 24 years in prison to run concurrently with his current 37-year sentence.

Hickman, who is now housed at Perry Correctional Institution, pleaded guilty to instigating or participating in a riot and criminal conspiracy. Officials said Hickman was sentenced to four years in prison to run concurrently with his current 25-year sentence.

Both Jackson’s and Hickman’s charges involved their part in the riot in housing unit F-1 and were accused of participating in the riot that led to the death of Cornelius Quantral McClary, according to officials.

Officials said Rutledge, who is now housed at Broad River Correctional Institution, pleaded guilty to possession of contraband. He was sentenced to nine years in prison to run concurrently with his current 33-year sentence.

Officials said Rutledge’s charges involve his part of the riot in housing unit F-1 and the contraband refers to weapons he possessed during the incident.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the South Carolina Attorney General’s office investigated the cases.

So far, more than 40 current and former South Carolina inmates face charges in connection with the riot.

Initial charges were filed in 2020 where more than a dozen people were indicted.

In July of this year, four pleaded guilty for their roles in the riot.

Officials said cases involving other inmates charged in the riot are expected to be scheduled soon.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department reportedly deputies have begun an investigation after...
Deputies: One killed in Richland County after domestic violence incident
The South Carolina Department of Social Services. (Source: The South Carolina Department of...
South Carolina Department of Social Services officials respond to alleged attack on staff by foster teens
This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shows former President Donald...
Donald Trump booked at Fulton County Jail on 2020 election charges, is quickly released
Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said that deputy Terrance Crawford was a victim of “stupid...
Richland County Sheriff urges gangs to ‘get ready’ after deputy and fiancé shot during family gathering
S.C. State football head coach Buddy Pough set to retire after the 2023 season.
South Carolina State University football coach Buddy Pough to retire after 2023 season

Latest News

wis
TROPICS: Watching Tropical Wave Invest 93-L and Tropical Storm Franklin
According to the sheriff’s department, deputies went to the 1700 block of Broad River Road...
Man arrested after allegedly shooting at deputies
Officials call for expansion in power capacity
Officials call for expansion in power capacity
WIS Weekly Newscast 6 p.m.
WIS Weekly Newscast 6 p.m. - clipped version