SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Shooting in Boston neighborhood wounds at least 7 people

Police received a call at 7:44 a.m. reporting that multiple people had been shot, and officers...
Police received a call at 7:44 a.m. reporting that multiple people had been shot, and officers responded to the area of Blue Hill Avenue and Talbot Avenue, Torigian said. Police received a call at 7:44 a.m. reporting that multiple people had been shot, and officers responded to the area of Blue Hill Avenue and Talbot Avenue, Torigian said.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 9:58 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) — A shooting wounded at least seven people in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood on Saturday morning, police said.

All seven were taken to local hospitals with non life-threatening injuries, Officer Michael Torigian said.

“Firearms have been recovered and arrests have been made,” he said. “It’s an ongoing investigation.”

Police received a call at 7:44 a.m. reporting that multiple people had been shot, and officers responded to the area of Blue Hill Avenue and Talbot Avenue, Torigian said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department reportedly deputies have begun an investigation after...
Deputies: One killed in Richland County after domestic violence incident
Bond has been denied for Richland County gas station owner Rick Chow, accused of killing...
Bond denied for Richland County gas station owner Rick Chow
An investigation into the stabbing of Elioquin Ponce Lopez was closed by the Lexington Police...
Lexington police rule death of man killed by brother as justifiable homicide
Richland School District One (Source: (Richland School District One/Twitter)
Richland County School District One high school moves to virtual learning due to broken air conditioner
A football game between two Midlands schools has been canceled due to a COVID-19 surge.
White Knoll at Spring Valley football game canceled due to COVID surge

Latest News

WIS
TROPICS: Watching a disturbance in the Caribbean and Tropical Storm Franklin
WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Very hot and humid across the Midlands to start the weekend
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the Crew Dragon spacecraft with astronauts on a mission to the...
New crew for the space station launches with 4 astronauts from 4 countries
Chicago police officers stand outside Guaranteed Rate Field on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in...
Chicago police are investigating a shooting at a White Sox game at Guaranteed Rate Field