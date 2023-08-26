SCHP investigating after pedestrian killed in crash on Bush River Road

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating after a pedestrian was killed in a fatal crash on Bush River Road.

The crash happened on Aug. 25 around 9:40 p.m. near Ivanhoe Drive in the Seven Oaks community.

According to Lance Corporal William Bennett, the pedestrian was attempting to cross the street on Bush River Road when the 2012 Hyundai Sedan hit them.

The pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene and has not yet been identified.

The crash is currently still under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.