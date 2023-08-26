SkyView
SCHP investigating after pedestrian killed in crash on Bush River Road

The crash happened on Aug. 26 around 9:40 p.m. near Ivanhoe Drive in the Seven Oaks community.
(Source: MGN (Police Lights Graphic); KNOE)
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating after a pedestrian was killed in a fatal crash on Bush River Road.

The crash happened on Aug. 25 around 9:40 p.m. near Ivanhoe Drive in the Seven Oaks community.

According to Lance Corporal William Bennett, the pedestrian was attempting to cross the street on Bush River Road when the 2012 Hyundai Sedan hit them.

The pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene and has not yet been identified.

The crash is currently still under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

