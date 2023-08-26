SCDNR offering free boat inspections for Labor Day Weekend

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources will offer free boat inspections during Labor Day Weekend to encourage safe boating.

The agency will conduct the inspections between 10 a.m. and noon all three days of the holiday weekend.

Boating safety and enforcement officers will perform quick but thorough inspections for required safety equipment and proper boat and motor registrations. Those who are not in compliance with safety regulations or registration requirements will not be ticketed during the complimentary inspections. Instead, they will be given an opportunity to correct the problem before they launch their boat. SCDNR officers will also be available to answer questions and give boaters tips on how to stay safe on the water.

The inspections have been scheduled at the following locations:

Sept. 2:

Anderson County: Seneca Creek Landing, Lake Hartwell, 10 a.m. to Noon

Berkeley County: William H. Dennis Landing, Tail Race Canal, 10 a.m. to Noon

Charleston County: Remleys Point Landing, Charleston Harbor/Wando River/Cooper River, 10 a.m. to Noon

Horry County: Johnny Causey Landing, Intracoastal Waterway, North Myrtle Beach, 10 a.m. to Noon

Lexington County: Lake Murray Dam Landing, 10 a.m. to Noon

Clarendon County: Alex Harvin Landing, Lake Marion, 10 a.m. to Noon

York County: Ebenezer Park Landing, Lake Wylie, 10 a.m. to Noon

Sept. 3:

Beaufort County: Grays Hill Landing, Broad River/Whale Branch, Beaufort, 10 a.m. to Noon

Charleston County: Buck Hall Landing, Intracoastal Waterway, McClellanville, 10 a.m. to Noon

Georgetown County: Carroll A. Campbell Landing, Sampit River, Georgetown, 10 a.m. to Noon

Kershaw County: Clearwater Cove Landing, Lake Wateree, Camden, 10 a.m. to Noon

Lexington County: Larry Koon Landing, Lake Murray, 10 a.m. to Noon

Spartanburg County: Lake Bowen Landing, Inman, 10 a.m. to Noon

Sept. 4 (Labor Day):

Charleston County: Wappoo Cut Landing, Charleston, Intracoastal Waterway, 10 a.m. to Noon

Clarendon County: Alex Harvin Landing, Lake Marion, 10 a.m. to Noon

Colleton County: Colleton County Public Landing, Yemassee, Combahee River, 10 a.m. to Noon

Horry County: Conway City Marina Landing, Waccamaw River, 10 a.m. to Noon

Lexington County : Lake Murray Dam Landing: 10 a.m. to Noon

Oconee County : South Cove County Park Landing, Lake Keowee, 10 a.m. to Noon

Orangeburg County : Santee State Park Landing, Lake Marion, 10 a.m. to Noon

York County: Ebenezer Park Landing, Lake Wylie, 10 a.m. to Noon

To report boating violations such as reckless operation or an intoxicated boat operator, call the SCDNR toll-free, 24-hour hotline at 1-800-922-5431 or dial #DNR on your cellphone.

