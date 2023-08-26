Police investigating West Columbia death

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The West Columbia Police Department is investigating a death that happened around noon at the 2000 block of Dew Avenue.

WCPD is investigating along with the Lexington County Coroner’s Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The name of the victim has not been released yet.

WIS will keep you updated as the story develops.

