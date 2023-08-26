SkyView
Multiple people killed in Jacksonville store shooting, mayor says

Several people are reported to have died in a shooting at a Dollar General store in...
Several people are reported to have died in a shooting at a Dollar General store in Jacksonville, Florida, according to authorities.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Multiple people were fatally shot Saturday inside a Jacksonville, Florida, Dollar General store, the city’s mayor has told a television station.

Mayor Donna Deegan told WJXT “there are a number of fatalities” inside the store but didn’t give a precise number. Numerous police officers are in the area near Edward Waters University.

“This is unacceptable,” Deegan told the station. “One shooting is too much but these mass shootings are really hard to take.”

Further details were not immediately available.

