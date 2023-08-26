SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Man reunited with missing cat after 8 years

A man in Seattle, Washington reunites with his cat, Pierre, after it went missing eight years ago. (KING)
By KING Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE (KING) - It was a special reunion for a Seattle man whose cat went missing nearly a decade ago.

Johnny Goodman said he is happy to see his cat, Pierre, whom he thought he would never see again after eight years.

Pierre went missing in 2015 while staying with a family friend.

After months of looking, Goodman said he kind of lost hope. That is until last week.

A man in Seattle, Washington reunites with his cat, Pierre, after it went missing eight years...
A man in Seattle, Washington reunites with his cat, Pierre, after it went missing eight years ago.(KING via CNN Newsource)

Pierre was found and taken to the Tacoma Humane Society, where he was scanned for a microchip and was able to be reunited with Goodman.

According to the Tacoma Humane Society, Pierre was in bad shape and had been living on the streets.

Goodman said he is focusing on getting reacquainted with his cat and making sure he is happy.

Copyright 2023 KING via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department reportedly deputies have begun an investigation after...
Deputies: One killed in Richland County after domestic violence incident
Bond has been denied for Richland County gas station owner Rick Chow, accused of killing...
Bond denied for Richland County gas station owner Rick Chow
An investigation into the stabbing of Elioquin Ponce Lopez was closed by the Lexington Police...
Lexington police rule death of man killed by brother as justifiable homicide
Richland School District One (Source: (Richland School District One/Twitter)
Richland County School District One high school moves to virtual learning due to broken air conditioner
A football game between two Midlands schools has been canceled due to a COVID-19 surge.
White Knoll at Spring Valley football game canceled due to COVID surge

Latest News

A man in Seattle, Washington reunites with his cat, Pierre, after it went missing eight years...
Man reunited with missing cat after 8 years
WIS
TROPICS: Watching a disturbance in the Caribbean and Tropical Storm Franklin
Police received a call at 7:44 a.m. reporting that multiple people had been shot, and officers...
Shooting in Boston neighborhood wounds at least 7 people
WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Very hot and humid across the Midlands to start the weekend