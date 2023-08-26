SkyView
Juvenile in critical condition after high-speed chase

According to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office, the Sumter Police responded to a report of an...
According to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, the Sumter Police responded to a report of an altercation at the Red Lobster on Broad Street involving several males with guns.(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Tiffany Rigby
Updated: 2 hours ago
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - One juvenile is in custody and another is in critical condition after a restaurant dispute caused a high-speed chase in Sumter County.

According to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, the Sumter Police responded to a report of an altercation at the Red Lobster on Broad Street involving several males with guns.

A silver 2014 Cadillac CTS believed to be linked to the incident was spotted at Old Pocalla Road and Manning Road.

Sumter County deputies were asked to assist Sumter police with a traffic stop of the vehicle.

Investigators said deputies and officers were making the traffic stop when the passenger, believed to be armed, jumped from the vehicle and ran.

The driver then drove away at a high speed while a deputy followed with lights and sirens.

Deputies said the driver refused to stop and continued driving over 100 mph south on Manning Road and onto Highway 521 South.

While on Highway 521 South, near Wood Rack Road, the driver lost control of the vehicle and hit an embankment which caused it to flip several times and catch on fire.

The deputy requested assistance from EMS and the fire department.

Once EMS and the fire department arrived at the scene, the driver was removed from the car and taken by helicopter to a hospital in Columbia.

According to the sheriff’s office, the driver is in critical condition.

The passenger was caught by the Sumter Police Department and taken to the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia.

During the investigation, 5 guns and a small amount of marijuana were discovered.

Law enforcement said some of the guns were confirmed to have been stolen in a string of motor vehicle break-ins in the city and the county on Thursday night, August 24, 2023.

The juveniles will be charged with failure to stop for blue lights.

In a statement, Sheriff Anthony Dennis expressed how he was thankful no one else was hurt in the incident.

“It is hard to imagine young people who should be enjoying some of the best days of their lives, getting involved in crime,” said Sheriff Anthony Dennis.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

