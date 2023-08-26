SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

High school volleyball crowd sings national anthem after recording fails to play

When the recording of the national anthem wouldn't play, the crowd took the lead. (Source: PLEASANTVILLE COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLEASANTVILLE, Iowa (CNN) - An audio mishap didn’t stop the crowd at a high school volleyball game from being patriotic.

It happened earlier this week in Iowa.

The Pleasantville Trojans were taking on the Des Moines Christian Lions.

Before the game, both teams were standing and waiting for a recording of the national anthem to be played.

But they were met with silence.

That’s when someone walked up to the head table and began singing and the crowd joined in.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department reportedly deputies have begun an investigation after...
Deputies: One killed in Richland County after domestic violence incident
Bond has been denied for Richland County gas station owner Rick Chow, accused of killing...
Bond denied for Richland County gas station owner Rick Chow
Richland School District One (Source: (Richland School District One/Twitter)
Richland County School District One high school moves to virtual learning due to broken air conditioner
An investigation into the stabbing of Elioquin Ponce Lopez was closed by the Lexington Police...
Lexington police rule death of man killed by brother as justifiable homicide
A football game between two Midlands schools has been canceled due to a COVID-19 surge.
White Knoll at Spring Valley football game canceled due to COVID surge

Latest News

Bernice King, the daughter of Martin Luther King, Jr., speaks during an interview with The...
Tens of thousands expected for March on Washington’s 60th anniversary demonstration
Television host Bob Barker is shown on the set of his show "The Price is Right" in Los Angeles...
Bob Barker, longtime ‘Price is Right’ host, has died, publicist says
When the recording of the national anthem wouldn't play, the crowd took the lead. (Source:...
Crowd sings anthem after recording fails
Texas teen hopes to inspire the next generation of female pilots.
Teen hoping to inspire next generation of female pilots